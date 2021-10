A sand truck caught on fire along the Houston Public Road yesterday, resulting in a massive traffic jam that snared motorists bound for the East Bank of Demerara for hours.

Just around noon yesterday, the cabin of the truck burst into flames as the vehicle was proceeding south along the eastern carriageway. It is unclear what caused the fire.

However, Sunday Stabroek learnt that the fire service arrived on the scene minutes later and managed to extinguish the fire.