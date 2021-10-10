Decrease in fire reports recorded for the year, acting Fire Chief says -calls for ambulance service up by 50%

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) has responded to more than 800 fire calls up to the beginning of October this year and calls for ambulances through the Emergency Medical Service (EMS) for the same period has increased by 50%.

Acting Fire Chief Gregory Wickham made this disclosure on Thursday during a press conference held at the Central Fire station.

To date, Wickham said, the GFS had responded to a total of 832 fire calls. For the same period last year, he said no less than 1,469 calls were received.