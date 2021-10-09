Ten more COVID-19 deaths confirmed

The Ministry of Health (MOH) this afternoon confirmed the deaths of ten more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the country’s death toll from the virus to 835.

“The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at our medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests,” it said in a statement.

The latest fatalities, who were all unvaccinated, were aged between 21 and 90.

The details on the latest fatalities are below: