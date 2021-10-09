Guyana, Brazil agree heightened simultaneous patrols

The 24th Meeting of Military Exchange between Guyana and Brazil concluded late yesterday with agreement on a number of areas including heightened simultaneous patrolling to curb illicit activities such as the operation of illegal airstrips.

A release from the GDF said that heightened simultaneous patrolling along the border strip is aimed at curbing cross-border criminal activities such as illegal mining, illegal airstrips, drug trafficking , illegal border crossing and the effects of climate change.

The release said that both delegations recognised the need for the development of a stronger mechanism for communication and coordination against these events.

The discussions were productive and allowed for both sides to examine and share strategies and agree on the way forward, the release said.

In closing remarks, Brigadier General Adriano Fructuoso , Commander of the 1st Jungle Infantry Brigade, said he felt that the meeting had achieved its objectives.

“You have a friend in Brazil and I wish your institution well as it works towards achieving all of its objectives”, he assured the delegation of GDF Officers.

In response, Commandant of the Guyana People’s Militia, Colonel Trevon Bowman, who led the local delegation, said he was satisfied with the conduct of the meeting and said that he will spare no effort in ensuring that the good relationship which the two armies share is solidified and advanced.