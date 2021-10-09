State suing Digicel over ‘unauthorised’ use of spectrum

The State, through Attorney General Anil Nandlall SC, is suing Digicel Guyana for what it says is its unauthorised use of the spectrum in breach of the Telecommunications Act.

Prime Minister Mark Phillips, who has responsibility for telecommunications, has also since filed criminal charges against Gregory Dean, Chief Executive Officer of Digicel, over its alleged unauthorised use of the spectrum.

Dean has since been summoned to appear in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on October 22 to answer to more than a dozen charges relating to spectrum management.