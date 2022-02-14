Emergency Medical Service responded to almost 5,500 calls last year

In 2021, the Emergency Medical Service (EMS) responded to a total of 5,488 calls and delivered 15 babies.

The statistics were provided in a press release issued on Saturday by the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), which said that approximately 15 were received daily.

According to the GFS, training for Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) is continuing and on Friday eight ETMs completed Stage One of the Advanced Emergency Medical Services training.

This move, the GFS said will be a major improvement for the Emergency Medical Services Division since it will aid in the expansion of the services in Regions 3 and 5.

“Our Emergency Medical Technicians are usually the first official persons on the scene of an accident and have played a pivotal role in providing first-aid treatment as well transporting injured persons to the nearest hospital in a timely manner,” the GFS said.

“Over the next four months, these individuals will be engaged in comprehensive training through a hybrid online programme (Zoom sessions and practical instructions) utilizing EMS and Physician instructors from the USA and Guyana,” the release added.

Upon successful completion of the training, the GFS said, the newly trained EMTs will be capable to train junior technicians, which will increase human resources in the field.

The EMS Division was launched in 2016. Its services include CPR, basic life support, pre-hospital trauma life support, bleeding control, and breathing control.