GFS warns of ex-employee offering jobs for cash

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) is alerting members of the public about an employment scam being perpetrated by a former firefighter.

A GFS release yesterday stated that the ex-firefighter, Travis Samuel Sutton, has been soliciting funds from persons with the promise that they will be employed with the Fire Service.

The release let it be known that the GFS condemns his actions and would like to inform the public that he is no longer employed with the organisation, nor is he authorised to conduct any business on their behalf.