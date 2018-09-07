Guyana News

Prison officer dismissed after caught on tape stealing

By Staff Writer
A clip from the CCTV footage showing the prison officer removing an item from a shelf.

A prison officer who was recently caught on surveillance camera stealing items from an East Coast Demerara store has been dismissed from his duties with immediate effect.

This was confirmed by Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels who told the media on Monday that that the video was bought to his attention after which the perpetrator was later identified as a prison officer.

Samuels said the dismissal of the officer, who he did not name was  recommended and approval was granted.

“The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) has no more affiliation with him”, he noted.

Related Coverage

Weapons, phones, tattoo machines found in new searches at prisons

Prison service to begin interviewing joint services retirees this week

High-tech scanners eyed to stem contraband in prisons

By

More in Guyana News

First Lady, UNICEF join hands for youth development

Gov’t, teachers union agree on arbitration

Guyanese Recounts Experience On Quarantined Dubai-New York Flight

Camp St prison search finds improvised weapons, ganja

City chamber flays gov’t over local content law

Teachers wage talks to resume today

Comments

Around the Web