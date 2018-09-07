Prison officer dismissed after caught on tape stealing

A prison officer who was recently caught on surveillance camera stealing items from an East Coast Demerara store has been dismissed from his duties with immediate effect.

This was confirmed by Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels who told the media on Monday that that the video was bought to his attention after which the perpetrator was later identified as a prison officer.

Samuels said the dismissal of the officer, who he did not name was recommended and approval was granted.

“The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) has no more affiliation with him”, he noted.