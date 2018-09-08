Gov’t to proceed with signing of energy cooperation MoU

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Energy Sector Cooperation between the governments of Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago, paving the way for cooperation in oil and gas between the two states, will proceed as planned next week, despite a call by the city chamber of commerce for it to be put on hold.

Meanwhile, the Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chamber President Manniram Prashad has said that even though it has not seen the MoU, it will support it if it is in the interest of Guyanese businesses and the Guyanese people.

On Wednesday, Prashad’s colleague, President of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) Deodat Indar called for government to hold off on the signing until the group has a clear idea of what the MoU entails. I am asking the government to hold on this and let the private sector see the MoU so we know it won’t be adverse to us,” he said. The situation has also attracted the attention of the Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo, who has asked that the provisions of the MoU be made public…..