Guyana News

CARICOM scrambling for new fuel supplier

-following Petrotrin refinery closure

By Staff Writer
Carl Greenidge

The closure of the Trinidadian refinery, Petrotrin has left members of CARICOM, including Guyana, scrambling to find fuel suppliers from outside the region.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge told a press conference yesterday at Takuba Lodge that the matter was examined at the recent CARICOM prime ministerial sub-committee meeting in Barbados which looked at a couple of options that were available and asked relevant experts and ministers to explore the matter urgently and to advise.

Greenidge noted that in purchasing fuel outside of the Caribbean a 10% Common External Tariff (CET) is applicable as part of the provisions of the Carib-bean Single Market and Economy (CSME) and explained that consideration was being given to removing the CET so as to prevent an increase in prices at the pump. ….

