Guyana News

Flash flood hits part of Alexander Village

-residents frustrated, CDC says canals blocked

By
Pedestrians, a cyclist, a car and a dog all had difficulty navigating First Street, Alexander Village after yesterday’s heavy downpours. (Terrence Thompson photo)

Heavy early morning rainfall flooded sections of Alexander Village and surrounding communities yesterday as well as several classrooms of the West Ruimveldt Primary School.

The unexpected flood was caused by approximately 10 minutes of constant, heavy rainfall coupled with a high tide. The rain started just before 9 am and continued pouring for more than 10 minutes. Within that time the water rose significantly and some yards in Alexander Village were left in more than four inches of floodwater.

Roadways and trenches were completely covered as well as part of the West Ruimveldt Primary School yard and some of its classrooms. A large section of West Front Road was also heavily inundated as the water level on the road merged with that of the two trenches running parallel to it…..

Related Coverage

Flash flood hits part of Alexander Village

Georgetown deluged but shoppers out in their numbers

By

Rainfall, high tides leave several East Coast villages under water

By

More in Guyana News

Bids in for emergency Region Nine works to enable well drilling

Second team of PAHO mercury inspection engineers here

Port officers testify in $550M cocaine-in-lumber trial

Mayor concerned at hiring of more private guards by Bourda vendors

Mayor concerned at hiring of more private guards by Bourda vendors

Moraikobai student dormitory, Mahaicony Hostel online

Moraikobai student dormitory, Mahaicony Hostel online

Mechanic gets bail on attempted robbery charge

Mechanic gets bail on attempted robbery charge

Comments

Around the Web