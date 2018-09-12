Man sentenced to 12 years for Mabaruma killing

After being granted time to retain a lawyer for his trial over the unlawful killing of a man, Rawle Khan yesterday admitted his guilt and was sentenced to 12 years in jail when the case was called at the High Court in Georgetown.

Though pleading not guilty to the manslaughter charge last Friday and asking for time to retain a lawyer for his trial, which was set to commence yesterday morning, Khan, who appeared with his attorney, indicated to Justice Brassington Reynolds that he wished to plead guilty.

He admitted that on October 6th, 2013, at Mabaruma, Essequibo he unlawfully killed Chris Allicock…..