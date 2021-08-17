Appeal court gives child rapist two weeks to retain lawyer

The Guyana Court of Appeal has given child rapist Mark Campbell the next two weeks to retain a lawyer or he will have to represent himself in the challenge to his convictions and the two life sentences he is currently serving.

When the matter was called yesterday morning, Campbell told acting Chan-cellor Yonette Cummings-Edwards that his family is very poor and he could not afford an attorney at this time.

He then went on to explain that he had been further constrained, having been informed only a short time prior that his matter was set to be called.