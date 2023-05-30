Life sentences for child rapist reduced to 20 years

Finding that the judge who conducted his trial had not complied with sentencing guidelines, nor considered mitigating factors, the Court of Appeal has reduced to 20 years; the two life sentences which had been imposed on child rapist Mark Campbell.

The appellate court varied the sentences to 20 years on each conviction, but ordered that they be served concurrently.

Additionally, it reduced by half, the 30 years which the trial judge had ordered must first be served before Campbell is to be considered eligible for parole.