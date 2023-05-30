Lancaster/Hogstye NDC chairwoman arrested for removing PPP/C flags

The Chairwoman of the Lancaster/ Hogstye Neighbourhood Democratic Council was on Sunday placed into custody after she and others were caught removing PPP/C flags from poles along the Manchester Public Road, Corentyne Berbice.
Commander of Region Six, Shivpersaud Bacchus in a statement to the press yesterday explained that police received a report around 5.20 pm on Sunday that Sharon Smith, who is also a social worker of Alness Village, Corentyne, with others were “using a ladder pulling down” all the PPP/C flags which were placed on poles along the Manchester Public Road.