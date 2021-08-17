Woman gets bail on car scam charges

A woman accused of trying to scam two persons by selling them a car that she could not deliver was yesterday faced with two charges in a city court.

Natoya Cottam, 26, of West Coast Demerara, appeared before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, who granted her bail after she denied two charges.

It is alleged that on the July 7, at Georgetown, by false pretense, she obtained $300,000 from Tameshwar Vishundai, in order to sell him a car while she was not in a position to do so. It was further alleged that on July 23, at Georgetown, by false pretense, she attempted to obtain $650,000 from Nazeema Nazir by trying to sell her a car when she was not in a position to do so.