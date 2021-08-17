Hearing on application to strike President from PSC case deferred

Owing to a personal emergency which Attorney General Anil Nandlall SC communicated to the court he had to attend to, Justice Gino Persaud was unable to proceed yesterday with hearing arguments on Nandlall’s application to strike President Irfaan Ali’s name from the action brought by the Police Service Commission (PSC) regarding the annual promotion of police officers.

The matter has been re-fixed for August 30th at 1:30 pm.

To the action which lists President Ali as one of the respondents, Nandlall has filed a notice-of-application in which he seeks to have the president struck from being a party to the proceedings.