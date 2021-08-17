Youth fined, reprimanded for cop assault

A youth who yesterday pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including assaulting a peace officer, was fined after being reprimanded by a city magistrate.

Tyrese Hoppie, 19, was arraigned before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in a city court, where he pleaded guilty to three charges.

He admitted that on August, 4, at Croal and Cornhill streets, he unlawfully assaulted a peace officer, acting in the execution of his duty. He was also charged with resisting arrest and using abusive language toward the officer, which he also admitted.