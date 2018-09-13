Betsy Ground youth gets 23 years for manslaughter of villager

A Betsy Ground, East Canje Berbice youth, who was found guilty of man-slaughter last month, was yesterday sentenced to 23 years imprisonment at the High Court in Berbice.

Davenand Dhandhari, called Kevin, 20, of Betsy Ground Village, East Canje, Berbice, was accused of causing the death of Omesh Seelall, also known as Rovin, a labourer of Betsy Ground Village, on April 17th, 2016, after he inflicted a blow to the man’s head using a 2×4 piece of wood.

He was represented by attorney-at-law Mursaline Bacchus during the trial. The decision was handed down by Justice Jo-Ann Barlow…..