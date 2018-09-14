Drunk driving senior cop under close arrest after fatal accident

A senior police officer has been placed under close arrest after he was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol in wake of an accident that claimed the life of a 64-year-old man.

The dead man has been identified as Conrad Alleyne, 64, of 33 Hague, West Coast Demerara (WCD), who was riding his bicycle when the accident occurred.

In a statement on the accident issued yesterday morning, police said it occurred around 7.20 on Wednesday along the Boerasirie Bridge, WCD Public Road…..