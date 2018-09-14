Guyana News

Ministry worker among two injured after Four Miles community centre stairway collapses

By Staff Writer

A legal assistant at the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs and an elderly man from the Port Kaituma area were yesterday morning air-dashed to Georgetown after they were injured when a stairway at the Four Miles community centre collapsed as they were using it to get to a meeting.     

Vice-President and Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Sydney Allicock, who was at Four Miles to conduct a consultation on a land demarcation exercise, narrowly escaped injury. 

The legal assistant, identified as Mirian Andrew, and the elderly man were taken to Port Kaituma District Hospital for assessment then flown to Georgetown…..

Around the Web

Related Coverage

Trotman promises resolution to Four Miles, Region 1 land issues

Port Kaituma main road blocked off, traffic stalled

Boy, 11, dies after breaking neck

More in Guyana News

Jagdeo surprised at Patterson’s delay in seeking UN help for GECOM

Boy, 7, killed, sister critical

Drunk driving senior cop under close arrest after fatal accident

Comments