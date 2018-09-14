Ministry worker among two injured after Four Miles community centre stairway collapses

A legal assistant at the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs and an elderly man from the Port Kaituma area were yesterday morning air-dashed to Georgetown after they were injured when a stairway at the Four Miles community centre collapsed as they were using it to get to a meeting.
Vice-President and Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Sydney Allicock, who was at Four Miles to conduct a consultation on a land demarcation exercise, narrowly escaped injury.
The legal assistant, identified as Mirian Andrew, and the elderly man were taken to Port Kaituma District Hospital for assessment then flown to Georgetown…..
