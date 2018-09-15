Fill and flee driver awaits sentencing after admitting to crimes

A man is now a remanded prisoner awaiting sentencing after he admitted to filling up his car with gas at three separate Guyoil gas stations and driving off without paying.

Sasenarine Edwards pleaded guilty to three charges of obtaining credit by false pretence.

The first charge alleged that on September 5th, at a Guyoil gas station location, he incurred a debt of $13,000 from a gas pump attendant by falsely pretending that he was in a position to pay. The second charge stated that on September 6th, he incurred another debt of $13,000 at another outlet by falsely pretending that he was in a position to pay. It was further alleged that on September 7th, he incurred a debt of $12,000 at a third outlet in the same manner…..