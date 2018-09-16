Guyana News

Bicycle bandits rob housekeeper

By Staff Writer

A 52-year-old housekeeper was robbed of almost $100,000 in valuables on Friday afternoon after she was pounced upon by two bandits at Stone Avenue, Campbellville, in Georgetown.

During the attack, which occurred around 3 pm on Friday, Merleen Pompey, a resident of Campbellville Housing Scheme, was held at gunpoint.

Sunday Stabroek was reliably informed that the attack was carried out by two youths on a bicycle, who subsequently escaped with Pompey’s handbag, containing a Samsung J7 cell phone, $12,000 in cash and important documents…..

