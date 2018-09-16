Guyana News

Proposal on payouts from oil revenue referred to energy dep’t – Granger

By Staff Writer
President David Granger speaking to the media. (Department of Public Information photo)

President David Granger has said the proposed disbursement of cash transfers from oil revenues would not be discussed at Cabinet until recommendations are made on the issue by the new Department of Energy.

“I said all matters concerning oil and gas have been referred to the Department of Energy, including that proposal. No, it hasn’t been discussed [at Cabinet] and wouldn’t be discussed until recommendations are made by the Department of Energy,” Granger said Friday, September 7th, in response to questions about how he felt about the issue and whether it has reached Cabinet…..

