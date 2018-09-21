Guyana News

Biker dies in Betsy Ground accident

By Staff Editor

The Police say they are investigating a fatal accident which occurred today at about 12: 30 hrs on the Betsy Ground Public Road, East Canje Berbice, involving motor canter GWW 1831, driven by a 36 year-old resident of  Betsy Ground, East Canje, Berbice and Motor Cycle CF 1615 ridden by Rajendranauth  Harold Singh, 52, of Lot 28 Reliance Abandon.

Investigations revealed that the driver of the canter was reversing west out of his yard towards the public road when the motor cycle which was proceeding north collided with the right side rear of the canter.

As a result of the impact, the cyclist fell unto the western parapet and sustained injuries. He was rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

The driver is in custody assisting with the investigation; he has passed a breathalyzer test.

 

