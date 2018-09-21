Guyana News

Labourer crushed to death in Linden lumberyard

By Staff Writer
The log yard where the death occurred.

A 20-year-old Lindener was crushed to death by a log that fell from a truck at a Blueberry Hill, Wismar, Linden, lumberyard yesterday.

The deceased man has been identified as Stephan Braithwaite, called ‘Grinch,’ 20, who was a labourer of Lot 100 Block 22, Wismar Squatting Area, Linden.

Police yesterday said Braithwaite, who was an employee of R.I Forest Products, Sawmill and Lumberyard, located at 26 Blueberry Hill, Wismar, was drawing fuel from a tank when the incident occurred…..

