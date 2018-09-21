Seven parties, 21 groups expected to submit nominees for local gov’t polls

Seven political parties, 21 voluntary groups and 33 individuals are expected to submit candidates’ lists to contest the November 12th Local Government Elections (LGEs) at the offices of returning officers countrywide today.

The political parties vying for seats on the 80 local authority areas (LAAs) are A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), Alliance for Change (AFC), People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), United Party for National Growth and Development (UPNDG), United Republican Party (URP), Guyana National Congress (GNC) and the GNS Party.

APNU, AFC, PPP/C, UPNDG and the URP have submitted to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) their symbols, which is an indication that they will contest all the municipalities and neighbourhood democratic councils (NDCs), which collectively comprise the LAAs…..