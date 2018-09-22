Guyana News

Cops ID suspect in murder attempt on Enmore man

By Staff Writer

Chadiraj Lall, the Enmore, East Coast Demerara man who was brutally stabbed on Monday night in a suspected attempt on his life at his home, has been discharged from the hospital, while police are continuing a search for the suspect, who has been identified.

Dorin Lall, the mother of the injured man, informed Stabroek News that he was discharged from the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) yesterday and he is currently at home recovering.

The woman said that the incident has left her traumatised and she is fearful for her son’s life. “I can’t overcome this incident,” she said…..

