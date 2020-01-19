Suspect in murder of Crane woman released from hospital

Natram Lall, the man who attempted to take his own life after he allegedly stabbed his wife, Bibi Zameena Ally to death at their Crane, West Coast Demerara home on Wednesday morning has been discharged from the hospital.

Regional Commander, Assistant Commissioner Simon McBean yesterday told Sunday Stabroek that Lall was discharged from the West Demerara Regional Hospital on Friday and is presently in police custody.

McBean said the police are awaiting an autopsy report before they charge Lall. He is expected to appear in court in the new week.