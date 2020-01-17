Alleged Crane wife murderer in stable condition

The Crane, West Coast Demerara man who allegedly stabbed his wife to death at midnight on Tuesday before ingesting poison has been listed in stable condition and is currently under police guard at the West Demerara Regional Hospital.

Mother of three, Bibi Zameena Ally also known as ‘Annette’ of Lot 15, Old Road, Crane, was fatally stabbed allegedly by her husband, Natram Lall. Bibi was said to have been stabbed eight times to the neck, chest and stomach. The attack happened around the time the couple were retiring to bed on Tuesday at around midnight.

Mother of the dead woman, Rajpattie Persaud, had told Stabroek News that she noticed nothing amiss between the two earlier in the day since they were chatting as they would normally do and cooking together before Lall left to go purchase materials for the construction of a downstairs apartment, after his wife requested he do so.