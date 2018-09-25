North Ruimveldt couple, daughter-in-law charged after 93-lb ganja bust

A husband and wife and their daughter-in-law were yesterday remanded to prison after being charged with the possession of 93.6 pounds of cannabis.

Keith Barker, 64, Cheryl Barker, 56 and Loretta Chisholm, 25, all of 2995 North Ruimveldt, were brought before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman and read a joint charge.

The charge alleges that on September 21st, 2018, at Lot 2925 North Ruimveldt, they had 42.5 kg (equivalent to 93.6 pounds) of cannabis in their possession for trafficking…..