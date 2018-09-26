Guyana News

PPP/C used inclusive process to ensure balanced candidates’ lists for local gov’t polls -Jagdeo

By Staff Writer
Some of the PPP/C’s candidates at Freedom House on Monday with Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo (seventh, from left) and other officials.

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has said that the PPP/C sought to make its selection process for candidates for the upcoming Local Government Elections (LGE) as inclusive as possible to ensure a balance across ethnicity, gender, class and other areas.

Jagdeo was speaking at a press conference on Monday at Freedom House on Robb Street, where candidates from various areas were also present.

He said the press conference was called as a result of the PPP/C’s intention of showing that it does not just preach about transparency and accountability, but also practices it. ….

