AG signals interest in auditing Exxon signing bonus

In the coming weeks, two Canadian experts will be assisting the Audit Office to build its capacity in preparation for the oil and gas industry, Auditor General Deodat Sharma says.

Sharma made the disclosure at the handing over of the 2017 Auditor General’s report to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr Barton Scotland, on Friday, where he also expressed an interest in auditing the US$18 million signing bonus government received from ExxonMobil.

Reading from a prepared statement, he said that as the oil and gas sector dawns, his office is aware of that it is massive and diverse. In this regard, he said, the Audit Office, through a partnership with the Canadian Executive Services Organisation (CESO), will be engaging in capacity building initiatives in the coming weeks…..