Auditor General building capacity to audit oil and gas revenues – Teixeira

The Auditor’s General office has been building its capacity to serve the needs of auditing revenues coming from the oil and gas sector, Minister of Governance and Parliamentary Affairs, Gail Teixeira on Monday disclosed.

“Two middle management officers now have their Master’s degrees in studies relating to oil and… engineers, the audit office has three, one with a Masters… more engineers will be catered for in the 2023 budget,” Teixeira told the National Assembly Committee of Supply that is currently considering budget expenditures for 2022.

Her response was prompted by questions from Shadow Minister of Natural Resources David Patterson who questioned if any special provisions were catered for to examine the expenditures of revenue generated from the sector.