More adolescents need to be inoculated – Anthony

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony on Monday stated that the ministry intends to have additional vaccination outreach programmes in schools to increase the inoculation numbers among the adolescent age category.

This was disclosed during the Minister’s daily COVID-19 update where he stated that in the 12 to 17 age category, 32,873 first dose vaccines were administered, accounting for 45.1% while 23,383 second doses were distributed accounting for 32.1% of the age category.

“Now again the big challenge here is a lot of children have not been getting their vaccines because they haven’t received explicit permission from their parents,” he noted. He reminded that in order for children within that category to be inoculated, parents must give their consent.