Nandlall, Forde clash over Natural Resource Fund

Giving diametrically opposing views on the 2022 budget, Attorney General Anil Nandlall SC and his legal affairs shadow, Roysdale Forde SC on Friday also clashed over the Natural Resource Fund (NRF) which will govern revenues from the oil and gas industry.

The PPP/C government last year controversially repealed APNU+AFC’s version of the NRF law and replaced it with its own.

APNU+AFC MP Forde accused the government of “raiding and looting” the NRF, a reference to the fact that the PPP/C law allows the entire fund to be drained for the first year of expenditure. Forde also accused the government of “purportedly [passing] it with virtually no notice and no consultation.” APNU+AFC has charged that at the bill was not legally passed as a result of the chaos that engulfed the House on December 29th when its MPs attempted to prevent debate on the bill.