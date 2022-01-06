APNU+AFC still considering legal challenge over NRF bill – Forde

The opposition APNU+AFC coalition says it is actively considering mounting a legal challenge to government’s “purported” passage of the controversial Natural Resource Fund (NRF) Bill.

This is according to Shadow Attorney General, Roysdale Forde SC who contends that the passage of the Bill “constitutes the rejection of participatory governance as recognized as part of the constitutional system of Guyana.”

In an invited comment, Forde told his newspaper that civil society has been rejected from having a critical and essential role in the governance of the country.