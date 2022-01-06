Jury selected for 2016 Black Bush triple murder trial

A jury was yesterday empanelled for the commencement of the trial of four men who were charged for the 2016 Black Bush triple murder which sent shockwaves throughout the country.

The jury was empanelled before Justice Sandil Kissoon at the High Court in Berbice.

Carlton Chaitram, known as ‘Lyma’; his son, Jairam Chaitram; Tameshwar Jagmohan, known as ‘Guava,’ of Mibicuri South, Black Bush Polder and Rakesh Karamchand known as ‘Go-To-Front,’ of Sheet Anchor, East Canje Berbice, were charged with murdering Pawan Chandradeo, his son, Jaikarran Chandradeo, 15, and his brother-in-law Naresh Rooplall, 33, at Mibicuri Backdam on July 21, 2016.