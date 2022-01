A 31-year-old security guard was critically injured on Tuesday afternoon after she was attacked by her partner during an argument at their Linden home.

Police confirmed the incident which took place around 17.00hrs at Block 22, Wismar, Linden.

The injured woman has been identified as Simone Edwards, a mother of four. She is hospitalised at the Linden Hospital nursing a fractured skull and a broken left arm. Her condition is listed as critical.