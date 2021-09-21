Auditor General submits 2020 report

Auditor General Deodat Sharma yesterday presented to the Speaker of the National Assembly his report on the public accounts for the fiscal year ended December 2020.

The report will be tabled in Parliament when the current annual recess ends. Yesterday’s presentation had originally been scheduled for the New Thriving Restaurant on Main Street but was shifted without explanation to the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC). The plan to use New Thriving had raised concerns in several quarters.

During the presentation at the ACCC, Sharma reaffirmed his office’s commitment to good governance, transparency and public accountability noting that in an attempt to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic the Audit Office has aggressively embraced the government’s vaccine mandate.