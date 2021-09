Queenstown’s oldest woman passes away at 100 years old

Ursula Dainty-Corbin, Queenstown’s oldest female resident, passed away on Sunday at her home in Region Two.

Dainty-Corbin, who was 100, died of natural causes.

She was born on June, 11, 1921. She is survived by five of her children.

When she celebrated her birthday in June, her family threw her a grand celebration.