Suspect charged in murder of Kaneville miner

A suspect has been charged with the murder of Nelson Thomas, the Kaneville miner who was found dead almost two weeks ago.

Leroy Griffith was brought before Magistrate Sunil Scarce at the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Court last Friday. He was not required to plead to the charge that he murdered Thomas, 36, called Nelo.

According to the police, Thomas, of Fourth Field Kaneville, East Bank Demerara, returned home after spending time in the interior (Cuyuni) on September 9 at 12:30hrs to register the birth of his newborn baby. The police said that at about 19:00hrs, Thomas told his mother that he was going to visit his uncle in Second Street, Kaneville.