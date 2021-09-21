Accused in $1.25M robbery denied bail over pending charge

A man who is accused of stealing over $1.25 million in camera accessories and a printer was denied bail on Monday after a City Magistrate heard that he has a similar charge pending.

Louie Lewis was brought before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly and charged with aggravated robbery.

It was alleged that on February 9, at West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, he robbed a man of a printer and cartridges, a SD 800 Nikon and other camera accessories, amounting to a total value of $1, 259,600 and property of the man. It is also alleged that sometime during, before or after the robbery, Lewis used personal violence toward the man and so he was also charged with unlawfully assaulting the victim.