Vendor accused of trying to defraud real estate agent in Eccles land sale

A vendor was yesterday released on $300,000 bail after being charged with pretending to be in a position to sell a plot of land at Eccles, East Bank Demerara, to a real estate agent.

Loren Graham, 66, of East Canje, Berbice, was arraigned at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly to answer to a conspiracy to commit a felony charge.

It is alleged that between September 1, 2021 and September 17, 2021, at Georgetown, she conspired with others, to falsely pretend to Leon Joseph, a real estate agent, that she was in the position to sell a plot of land at Lot 924 Eccles, East Bank Demerara, to him, knowing same to be false.

She denied the charge and was placed on $300,000 bail. Graham was also advised to report to the Police Station every Monday at 1 pm. The matter was adjourned until October 18.