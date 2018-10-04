Guysons certified to service oil and gas industry

Local firms Guysons Oil and Gas Services and Guysons Engineering, were recognised yesterday for having internationally approved quality management systems in place, positioning the companies to be competitive in seeking to service the oil and gas sector.

“Guysons Oil and Gas Services and Guysons Engineering have met the stringent ISO 9001:2015 certification requirements by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO),” Chief Executive Officer of the companies, Fizal Khan, said. With Guyana being a frontier oil and gas nation, there are no standards pertaining to the sector and, as a result, companies here are looking to implement those set by ISO even as the country looks to adopt and develop some of its own.

Facilitated by ExxonMobil’s Centre for Local Business Development (CLBD), Khan told of the stringent guidelines that his company had to follow before getting the internationally recognised Quality Management Systems certification. It took several months and required an investment of about $10 million. ….