Miner was stabbed over 40 times

Kelvin Daly, the 51-year-old miner who was hacked to death sometime between Sunday evening and Monday morning near Puruni Landing, in Region Seven, was chopped and stabbed more than 40 times, an autopsy confirmed yesterday.

A police source yesterday informed Stabroek News that an autopsy revealed that Daly died as a result of multiple incised wounds.

The autopsy was performed yesterday by Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh at the Memorial Funeral Home.

However, Daly’s wife, Shonette Andrews, told this newspaper that he was stabbed and chopped 43 times about his body…..