Mystery fire guts Enmore house

A fire of mysterious origin gutted an Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD) house on Tuesday night and the owner’s son has since been taken into police custody.

The fire, which began at around 9.15 pm Tuesday, was first spotted by a passerby, who sounded an alarm. Before residents who responded could have formed a bucket brigade, the fire quickly spread to other parts of the house.

At the time of the fire, the house was not occupied and occupants were called to the scene by neighbours…..