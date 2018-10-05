Ebini farm to harvest 100-acre test crop

New Frontier (NF) Agriculture yesterday announced that its farm at Ebini is set to harvest a test crop of approximately 100 acres of corn.

The crop was planted in July and the company said its success paves the way for the possibility of planting two crops next year with current projections for a first crop of 600 acres and the possibility of a larger second crop.

According to a press release from NF Agriculture, Minister of Agriculture Noel Holder, on a visit to the farm last month, expressed satisfaction with the progress being made at Ebini by the company. “I am impressed with the organization of this farm and this product of high quality,” the minister was quoted as saying…..