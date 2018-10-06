Granger assures PNCR’s commitment to local democracy

Criticising the former government for its failure to hold local government elections for over 20 years, President David Granger yesterday assured that the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) is committed to ensuring that there is continuous democratic renewal of local democracy and community development.

“Our commitment is the manifestation of our party’s resolve to empower citizens to take control of their communities. We shall return to the polls on 12th of November, 2018, the first time in decades that local government elections will be held when lawfully due, to reaffirm our democracy,” Granger told a sizeable audience gathered to partake in a flag raising ceremony and breakfast in celebration of the party’s 61st anniversary.

In his remarks, Granger, who is also the Leader of the PNCR, said that aside from its birth anniversary, the party was celebrating the re-establishment and reaffirmation of local democracy in Guyana. He said the PNCR, consistent with its constitution and its principles, restored local government elections on March 18th, 2016, ten months after entering office and 22 years after the former People’s Progressive Party (PPP) administration last conducted local government elections…..