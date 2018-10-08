Man granted $150,000 bail on charge for 2017 Vergenoegen robbery

A 33-year-old father of one was yesterday granted $150,000 bail after pleading not guilty to aggravated robbery.
Brentol Charles, of Lot 9 Durban Street and Lot 5 Vergenoegen, pleaded not guilty to a charge which was read to him by Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court.
It is alleged that on March 17, 2017, at Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara, Charles, in the company of others, robbed Katan Wu of $300,000, two cell phones valued $350,000, a computer bag worth $4,000 and a quantity of clothes valued $10,000, with a total value of $664,000…..
